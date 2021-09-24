Does Brie Larson Voice Captain Marvel In What If...? Episode 7?

There were quite a handful of cameos in "What If...?" Episode 7. While most of the story focuses on Thor and what a world would look like if he didn't have Loki as a brother growing up, several other characters stole the limelight at times. Jane Foster is a strong supporting character in the episode, as she falls for Thor and the pair agree to go on a date in the third act. Frigga also takes center stage and scares the life out of Thor when she comes to Earth to stop his party.

Additionally, there were appearances from Loki (in Frost Giant form), Darcy Lewis, Agent Maria Hill, and Korg. However, the character who got the most screen time other than Thor was Captain Marvel. SHIELD hails Carol Danvers to remove Thor from Earth since his partying ways put the planet on the brink of destruction. She and Thor battle and have an exciting fight sequence, but unfortunately, we never find out who is stronger than the other as their brawl comes to an abrupt end thanks to Frigga. Despite mostly fighting each other, there is a good bit of dialogue between Captain Marvel and Thor. For viewers of "What If...?" who wondered why Carol sounded so weird, there's a reason for that.