Is Stephanie Szostak Leaving A Million Little Things For Good?

It would be an understatement to say that Delilah Dixon (Stephanie Szostak), one of the characters on the ABC drama "A Million Little Things," has been through a lot. Her husband Jon's mysterious suicide kicked off the plot of the show, and she worried that her affair with his friend Eddie (David Giuntoli) was really what drove him to kill himself. Not only that, but she became pregnant with Eddie's baby.

Adding in Jon's mysterious posthumous messages to everybody, as well as her daughter's assault, and it makes sense that Delilah would retreat to Europe for much of the third season. In the fourth season premiere, her plan to stay overseas and get a fresh start is given even more urgency when her father has a stroke in Paris.

The friends of Jon say goodbye to Delilah for now in the Season 4 premiere "Family First," but does this mean Stephanie Szostak is leaving the show for good? Here's the latest update about Szostak's status on "A Million Little Things."