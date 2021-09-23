Rob Zombie Shares Exciting Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Munsters

Any good sitcom family in the 1960s had to have an equally iconic house. From the moment you changed the channel and saw an establishing shot of the house, you should've been able to guess exactly what you were watching. No show exemplified this better than "The Munsters" with their Gothic-inspired abode at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. It just wouldn't be the same show if the family were put up in a penthouse somewhere, and it would appear as if Rob Zombie understands the significance of recreating the show down to every last detail.

The rocker-turned-filmmaker posted several photos onto his Instagram showing how the Munster house and other homes in the neighborhood are coming along. It looks like, as of September 23, 2021, most of them are still in the midst of construction. Zombie accompanies the pictures with the following caption: "It's a beautiful day in Budapest and good old Mockingbird Lane is coming along perfectly. Who wouldn't want to live here?"

The Munster house is coming together nicely, and fans are ecstatic to see a classic part of their childhood come back to life. Many people chimed in with comments like "Thank you so much recreating a movie that is part of my childhood" and "AHHHH THIS IS SO SICK!!!" It may take a while for cameras to start rolling on this project, but judging by the commitment of the crew to build a whole neighborhood to bring this new version of "The Munsters" to life, it's bound to be a scary good time.