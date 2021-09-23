This Long-Awaited Horror Movie Will Finally Get Its Premiere At Beyond Fest

The buzz for "Antlers" started way back in 2018, when The Hollywood Reporter first revealed that Keri Russell was in talks to star in the Guillermo del Toro-produced supernatural horror-thriller. Inside Vancouver later reported that it was filmed between October 1 and November 20, 2018, and the premiere of its first trailer in October 2019 resulted in the film becoming one of 2020's most hotly-anticipated genre titles.

Unfortunately, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Antlers" didn't come out in 2020. In July of that year, the film's release was delayed from its original April 2020 date to February 19, 2021 (via Deadline), only to be taken off the release schedule altogether in December 2020 (via THR). About a month later, Deadline reported that the film had received yet another new release date: October 29, 2021.

Thankfully, "Antlers" appears to be on track to hit that date, following its two previous delays. Searchlight Pictures has even set a world premiere event for the film (via Deadline), with "Antlers" set to debut on October 11 as the Closing Night film for this year's edition of Beyond Fest, which kicks off in Los Angeles on September 29.