The Devastating Death Of Roger Michell

Roger Michell, who is best known for directing films like the 1999 romantic comedy "Notting Hill" starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, has died at the age of 65.

His publicist sent a statement to the U.K. Press Association that reads, "It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22."

The death was apparently unexpected; he recently made an appearance at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, which took place from September 2-6. The Guardian reports that he screened his upcoming film "The Duke" with Helen Mirren and talked about working on a new documentary while there.

Michell is survived by Rosanna and Harry, his two children with ex-wife Kate Buffery, and Maggie and Nancy, his two daughters with former partner Anna Maxwell Martin. The publicist did not report a cause of death, although press reports are saying he suffered a heart attack in 1999 that may or may not be related.