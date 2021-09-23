The Orville Season 3 Gets A Release Date On Hulu

Great news, space farers: "The Orville," Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi dramedy that's both a parody of and a love letter to "Star Trek," now has an official premiere date.

It's always been a matter of "when" the show would get a third season, not if, but the wait's been longer than usual. "The Orville's" original network, Fox, announced that it was renewed for Season 3 way back in May 2019 (via Deadline). Filming on Season 3 then began in October 2019, before production had to be halted in March 2020 thanks to — you guessed it — the COVID-19 pandemic. Production briefly resumed in December 2020, until another COVID surge shut it down again. "The Orville" was finally able to return to the studio in February 2021 and finish the shoot.

Season 3 will also be the first to air since "The Orville" moved from Fox to Hulu in July 2019. Speaking of the upcoming third season, Hulu's chief of scripted programming, Jordan Helman, said, "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think, for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them" (via Deadline).

Time will tell if Helman is correct, but luckily the wait won't be too much longer.