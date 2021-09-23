Percy Jackson Creator Gives Fans An Exciting Update On The Upcoming Disney+ Series

The two films based upon Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson novels have a complicated history. On the one hand, the films got their start being directed by Chris Columbus (who previously brought the first two Harry Potter novels to the big screen) and brought a lot of attention to the novels themselves. However, on the flipside, Rick Riordan himself was never satisfied with the way his work was adapted.

The second film, "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters," released into theaters all the way back in 2013. Since then, in the wake of there not being a third film, Riordan told teachers not to show the movies at school and even went so far as to write a piece in 2018 on his website called "Memories from my TV/Movie Experience," chronicling his frustration over the lack of control he had as Percy was brought to theaters.

However, we found out in late 2019 that Disney was considering crafting a Percy Jackson TV series, and, in May 2020, Riordan made it official: Both he and his wife, Becky Riordan, were directly involved in a Disney+ series which would seek to re-adapt "The Lightning Thief."

It's been a little while since then, and while we've known since June that the series was in search of a director, we haven't heard much else. Recently, we found out a lot more about the status of the new Percy Jackson TV series.