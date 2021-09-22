Here's The Dark And Dramatic New Trailer For Hightown Season 2

The return of the Starz crime drama "Hightown" is right around the corner, as Season 2's planned release date of October 17 inches closer and closer. As fans prepare to dive back into the world of organized crime hiding in the Cape Cod region, the network released a compelling new trailer that indicates that Season 2 will match the intensity of the show's original eight episodes.

"Hightown," which lists Jerry Bruckheimer as an executive producer, revolves around Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), who began the series as a National Marine Fisheries Service agent but accepted a job with the local police at the close of Season 1. Jackie's path to becoming a proper police officer started with her discovery of a body at the start of the show, which inspired her to team up with Detective Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) to try and thwart the criminal organizations flooding the region with opioids.

Season 1 impressed critics, as indicated by the show's solid 80% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with its departure from overly formulaic storytelling and hard-hitting look at the costs of the opioid crisis. Here is what fans will see in the dark and dramatic trailer that just came out for "Hightown" Season 2.