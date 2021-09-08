The New Trailer For The Many Saints Of Newark Will Get Sopranos Fans Pumped

Anticipation for "The Many Saints of Newark," the upcoming cinematic prequel to "The Sopranos," has been building ever since it was announced — and now it's at a fever pitch. Another new trailer for the movie just dropped, and if you're a "Sopranos" fan and it doesn't get you pumped, you may want to pay a visit to Dr. Melfi to get your head examined.

"The Many Saints of Newark" is set in the late 1960s and early 1970s, many years before the events of "The Sopranos," and primarily tells the story of Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), the father of Christopher Moltisanti, played on "The Sopranos" by Michael Imperioli, as Dickie rises through the ranks of the New Jersey mafia against the backdrop of racial tension in the city. The new trailer heavily focuses on Dickie, showing him talking to his incarcerated father Aldo (Ray Liotta) and telling him that he wants to do good things and help the family.

"Pain comes from always wanting things," Aldo tells him. Seems like Aldo picked up some Buddhist philosophies while in the can. But even though he's wise, he's still who he is, saying "But what do I know? I'm a murderer." The script was written by "Sopranos" creator David Chase and longtime "Sopranos" writer Lawrence Konner, and it's clear that they'll be giving us the exact kind of dialogue we've craved ever since the original run of "The Sopranos" came to a close.