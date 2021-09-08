The Intriguing Reason Why The Title Of Midnight Mass Might Seem Familiar

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Mike Flanagan's long-time producer partner Trevor Macy talked about why "Midnight Mass" is so important to Flanagan. "I think the story is important to Mike because it represents nearly everything that's important to him as a human being and as a filmmaker," he said. "He gets to touch all of those bases in one show."

But the more interesting part of "Midnight Mass" is its context within the scope of Flanagan's past projects. Macy revealed that "Midnight Mass" has been in the proverbial hopper for a long time and that more than one network passed on the project in the years since its inception. In fact, it wasn't until the success of "The Haunting of Hill House" that Netflix finally got on board.

However, we know that "Midnight Mass" was on Flanagan's mind because it appears as a novel in two of his other projects. First, in the 2016 film "Hush" we find out that the lead character Maddie Young (Kate Siegel) is an author who penned the novel "Midnight Mass." Later, in Flanagan's 2017 Stephen King adaptation "Gerald's Game," Jessie (Carla Gugino) finds a copy of "Midnight Mass" on a shelf above her while she's handcuffed to a bed.

In short: if you're a long-time Flanagan fan, you've been waiting for "Midnight Mass" as long as he has. The series debuts on Netflix on September 24.