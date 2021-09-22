We Finally Know Why Cary Fukunaga Didn't Direct It

Andrés Muschietti's 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's "It" was a big deal and then some. The movie — which was based on the 1986 novel of the same name — set records upon the first weekend of its release and subsequently went on to become the highest-grossing horror film of all time (per The Numbers). The story also turned the evil, child-eating, alien clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) into even more of a pop culture sensation than he was before, inspiring countless Halloween costumes, memes, pranks, and thirst tweets (via BuzzFeed) as a result. Only on the internet, right?

Suffice to say, both "It" and its follow-up, "It: Chapter Two" worked out well for everyone involved in the end. Prior to Muschietti's appointment, though, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. had handed the writing and directing reins to Cary Fukunaga, who was hot off the heels of "True Detective" at the time. However, the filmmaker ended up parting ways with the project during its development stages, leaving fans to wonder what could have been.

Now, Fukunaga – while promoting his newest movie, the James Bond flick "No Time to Die" – has opened up in more detail about what really went down.