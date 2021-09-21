James Gunn's Wild Interaction With Bill Murray Is Completely Amazing

"My Bill Murray story," James Gunn started out, "is once I was at a party & saw Bill & freaked out because he's a hero." And he's right, Bill Murray is a hero. "But you know, I'm cool," he continued, and that's inescapably true as well. "I don't bother people like that. I'm just gonna sit on the couch & pretend like f***ing Bill 'Stripes' 'Ghostbusters' 'Groundhog Day' Murray isn't standing right there.

"But then he saw me & came over & shook my hand. He knew who I was, which was weird & cool. And then he knelt on the floor beside me & rested his elbow on my knee, like, leaning on me & he (started) waxing poetic about how much he loved my work on 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.'"

Imagine having made "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed." Then imagine that Bill Murray sat on the floor, looked up at you, and started talking about how great "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" was. You'd come to a few conclusions. " I thought he was f***ing with me," Gunn went on, "but then I began hearing through other people how much he was talking up 'Scooby-Doo 2' around town & how much he loved the movie. Anyway," he concluded, "I hope he's having a happy birthday."

Maybe there's a lesson to be learned here, about accepting the compliments of the Bill Murrays in all of our lives at face value. Maybe there's no lesson here. Maybe James Gunn made the whole thing up because he wanted people to think that he'd met a celebrity and he forgot for a second that he makes movies for a living. Whatever the case, happy birthday, Bill Murray.