Did We Just Find Out The Release Date For Ms. Marvel?

Fans have been eagerly awaiting any news as to when the highly anticipated Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel" might arrive, and a new rumor making the rounds on Twitter suggests it might air in early 2022.

While that rumor certainly doesn't amount to an official release date, it should give hope to anyone who has been wondering when "Ms. Marvel" and its teenage heroine Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, will finally make it to the screen. The series is an essential part of the MCU's plan to establish the difference between Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel ahead of the November 2022 theatrical release of "The Marvels." That distinction is important because that film will feature the Carol Danvers version of Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, as well as Vellani's Ms. Marvel, and the return of the now-superpowered Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) of "WandaVision" fame — who originally had the codename of Captain Marvel in the comics, as well (though she's also gone by Spectrum, Photon, and Pulsar).

While the "Ms. Marvel" comic books have a passionate following, information about the Disney+ series (since it was delayed, following other COVID-19 delays) has been thin. Fans got their best look yet at the MCU's "Ms. Marvel" this summer when leaked promo art demonstrated her costume design and possibly hinted at her abilities, but there have been few details beyond that.

Here is what fans need to know about the new rumors surrounding the release date of "Ms. Marvel."