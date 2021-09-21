Will Tom Bergeron Return To Host Dancing With The Stars?

During his appearance on the "Bob Saget's Here For You" podcast, Bergeron explained how he would be staying away from "Dancing with the Stars" and doing something different this go-around, which would be similar to previous projects.

"I won't give you the name of it. It's a game show and it is very reminiscent of something I've done in the past in some aspects," Bergeron said. "We're waiting to hear if it's picked up. We're hearing, as one does in Hollywood sometimes, there is 'great buzz.' But I'm a New Englander, it's not real until it's real."

Bergeron had previously hinted at returning to TV — with sources telling Deadline in April that negotiations were in progress for a syndicated gameshow. But the 66-year-old never revealed what type of projects he was interested in. "At this particular point in my career, I'm just looking to have a good time," he told Saget. "I don't really need to host anything anymore. The only reason I agreed to this particular project that we did the pilot for was who came and asked me if I'd be interested. When Harry Friedman shows up, who's the Obi-Wan Kenobi of that genre, and he's excited about it, that was a pretty persuasive argument and we had a ball, we really did. So I'm hoping it gets picked up."