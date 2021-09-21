Pitch Perfect Is Returning In A Totally Unexpected Way

In 2010, the musical comedy "Pitch Perfect," written by Kay Cannon and directed by Jason Moore, was released into theaters where it brought in over $115 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). Set at the fictional Barden University, "Pitch Perfect" follows the all-woman a capella group, the Barden Bellas, as they struggle to compete to win Nationals, following a an embarrassing moment from the previous season. New freshman student and rebellious aspiring music producer Beca (Anna Kendrick) finds herself reluctantly joining the Bellas, led by college seniors Aubrey (Anna Camp) and Chloe (Brittany Snow), when her father pushes her to become more involved in school activities. The ensemble cast also included Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine ,and Ben Platt, all of whom play characters in the Bellas' rival group at Barden, the Treblemakers.

The success of the first film led to two sequels, "Pitch Perfect 2" and "Pitch Perfect 3," which came out in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The second film saw the Barden Bellas competing in a world championship competition, and the third film reunited the now-graduated Bellas for an overseas USO tour. Per Box Office Mojo, both sequels surpassed the first film in box office sales with "Pitch Perfect 2" making about $287 million worldwide, while "Pitch Perfect 3" making over $185 million.

When it comes to a franchise with this kind of success, it's not surprising that there's a desire to keep it going, and the creative team has also wanted to keep exploring the world of a capella. Well, much to the delight of "Pitch Perfect" fans, a continuation of the story is indeed in the works — in the form of a television show.