Kathryn Hahn To Star In Joan Rivers Biopic The Comeback Girl
The Hahnaissance continues! Kathryn Hahn reliably cranks out roles that are sometimes touching, sometimes hilarious, and often both. Most recently, Hahn played Agatha Harkness, the nosy neighbor (and shady witch next door) on one of 2021's biggest shows, "WandaVision." Soon, she'll appear in Rian Johnson's "Knives Out 2" and the Apple TV+ show "The Shrink Next Door."
This week, we learned Hahn is adding an exciting project to this line-up. Even better, the project in question is a limited series, and it appears to combine her dramatic and comedic abilities all in one role. On September 21, Variety announced the "Step Brothers" alum is playing the legendary stand-up comedian and talk show host Joan Rivers in a limited biographical series that will air on Showtime. Rivers died in 2014 at the age of 81 following a long career of breaking barriers in comedy and the entertainment industry as a whole (via Variety). Portraying Rivers will be no easy task, but if anyone is up for it, it's definitely Hahn. Here's everything we know about the upcoming project.
Kathryn Hahn will play comedy icon Joan Rivers during a pivotal time in her life
According to Variety, the new Showtime limited series is called "The Comeback Girl." An official logline was included in the report, too, and it reads: "Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne...and then it all fell apart," and goes on to say, "'The Comeback Girl' is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon."
As that logline indicates, the series will cover the latter half of Rivers' career. After coming up in the stand-up comedy world in 1960s New York City, Rivers had multiple appearances on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," which then made her a household name. She then went on to host her own talk show on Fox called "The Late Show with Joan Rivers." But it only ran for two years, from 1986 to 1988, and it led to a falling out between Rivers and Carson (via Marie Claire). This is the point where we can expect "The Comeback Girl" to pick up, with the Showtime project covering the celeb's life after her talk show was canceled and following the death of her husband, Edgar Rosenberg, who was also a producer on her talk show.
Showtime hasn't yet announced a premiere date for "The Comeback Girl," but we'll let you know when they do.