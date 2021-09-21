Kathryn Hahn To Star In Joan Rivers Biopic The Comeback Girl

According to Variety, the new Showtime limited series is called "The Comeback Girl." An official logline was included in the report, too, and it reads: "Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne...and then it all fell apart," and goes on to say, "'The Comeback Girl' is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon."

As that logline indicates, the series will cover the latter half of Rivers' career. After coming up in the stand-up comedy world in 1960s New York City, Rivers had multiple appearances on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," which then made her a household name. She then went on to host her own talk show on Fox called "The Late Show with Joan Rivers." But it only ran for two years, from 1986 to 1988, and it led to a falling out between Rivers and Carson (via Marie Claire). This is the point where we can expect "The Comeback Girl" to pick up, with the Showtime project covering the celeb's life after her talk show was canceled and following the death of her husband, Edgar Rosenberg, who was also a producer on her talk show.

Showtime hasn't yet announced a premiere date for "The Comeback Girl," but we'll let you know when they do.