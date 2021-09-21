Netflix's League Of Legends: Arcane Just Revealed Its Star-Studded Cast

Before "League of Legends" became a household name, "Warcraft 3" mod "Defense of the Ancients" and "Dota" set the groundwork for what would become the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre. "Dota 2" is now perhaps the closest direct competitor to "League of Legends," and it likewise served as the source material for the Netflix animated series "Dota: Dragon's Blood," which was enough of a success that it's coming back for a second season on a date that has yet to be announced.

Netflix will soon become home to an animated series based on "League of Legends" titled "Arcane." The streaming giant first showcased what its "League of Legends" show will look like in a short teaser trailer released in May 2021. Whereas the visual appearance of the "Dota" series is inspired by Japanese anime, "Arcane" more closely resembles "LoL" developer Riot Games' key art for its playable characters, called Champions.

On September 21, Netflix detailed the cast of "Arcane" for the first time in a series of tweets shared to its Netflix Geeked account, revealing that the series will feature some big voice acting talent behind its animated heroes.