Rugrats Fans Just Got The Best News Ever

This year, the animated children's property, "Rugrats" made its return to the small screen in the form of a new series on Paramount+. Following a group of small children and their eclectic, often oblivious parents, Paramount+'s "Rugrats" is a reboot of the 1991 series of the same name and stars many of the original show's voice actors (via IMDb). As a result, the primary difference between the two series' is a visual one, as the rebooted version boasts computer-generated 3D animation rather than the hand-drawn style of the original series.

The rebooted "Rugrats" spent its first season parodying "Jurassic Park" all while packing in several other winks to the franchise's '90s roots. The series also dedicated some time to revamping the world of the Pickles family for an era of smartphones and social media (Stu is a gamer now). In December 2020, Looper conducted a poll that saw 21% of respondents reveal their interest in seeing a "Rugrats" reboot, and now that it's actually happened, all signs seem to indicate that it is a success. In fact, "Rugrats" Season 1 currently holds an impressive 83% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, viewers hoping for more "Rugrats" episodes have something to look forward to.