Stephen Colbert To Produce Two New Animated Projects For Comedy Central

Stephen Colbert — who is frequently cited as one of the best late-night hosts of all time — has been extremely successful as a writer, comedian, producer, and host. Before beginning "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2015, Colbert hosted the late night news satire series "The Colbert Report" on Comedy Central from 2005 to 2014 — both of these shows earned him numerous Emmy nominations, including six wins for "The Colbert Report."

Along with his own shows, Colbert also has writing credits on popular series such as "Saturday Night Live" and "The Daily Show." He also works as a producer for several different projects, from the Hulu magic show documentary "Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself" to the adult animated satirical TV show "Our Cartoon President" (the latter of which he also co-created).

With such an extensive résumé, it's no surprise that Colbert is working on some other upcoming projects — and two of those have just been announced. Deadline has reported that the writer and comedian is currently working on two animated projects for Comedy Central with his collaborators from the recently Emmy-nominated "Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News," as well as the previously mentioned "Our Cartoon President."

Read on to learn more about the new film and television series that Colbert has up his sleeve.