Here's How Daniel Craig Really Feels About A Female Bond
The 007 we've known and loved for the past 15 years will finally be hanging up his Walther PPK and shelving his license to kill after Daniel Craig steps down from his role as James Bond in "No Time To Die" this month. With a whole host of names thrown in since it was confirmed this was set to be his final appearance as the iconic agent, Craig has recently spoken about who the iconic role should fall to next, and it's an opinion that may leave some fans shaken and stirred as a result.
Everyone from Tom Hardy to Idris Elba and Richard Madden were getting suggested as taking the mantle that would see them potentially driving the gadget-riddled cars and taking down world-ruining organizations. Besides all of those names, some fans threw the idea that Bond could be female in future adventures. Craig however, feels it shouldn't be that way at all.
The last Bond has the last say
In an interview with the Radio Times, the five-time iconic MI6 agent said that "there should simply be better parts for women and actors of [color.]" He went on to posit the question: "Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?" It's worth noting that Cary Fukunaga's "No Time To Die" looks to have tried just that with the additional casting of "Captain Marvel" star Lashana Lynch as new 007, Nomi. She can be seen stealing just about every snippet of scene in the numerous trailers in the leadup to the film's release.
Craig isn't the only person linked to Bond to have spoken out about this, either. In 2020, producer of the franchise, Barbara Broccoli, told Variety she believed "James Bond can be of any [color], but he is male." She added, "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."
For now, we can only speculate as to what direction 007 will be taken in after Craig takes his last shot at the role when "No Time To Die" hits U.K. screens September 30, followed by an American premiere on October 8.