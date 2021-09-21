Here's How Daniel Craig Really Feels About A Female Bond

In an interview with the Radio Times, the five-time iconic MI6 agent said that "there should simply be better parts for women and actors of [color.]" He went on to posit the question: "Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?" It's worth noting that Cary Fukunaga's "No Time To Die" looks to have tried just that with the additional casting of "Captain Marvel" star Lashana Lynch as new 007, Nomi. She can be seen stealing just about every snippet of scene in the numerous trailers in the leadup to the film's release.

Craig isn't the only person linked to Bond to have spoken out about this, either. In 2020, producer of the franchise, Barbara Broccoli, told Variety she believed "James Bond can be of any [color], but he is male." She added, "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

For now, we can only speculate as to what direction 007 will be taken in after Craig takes his last shot at the role when "No Time To Die" hits U.K. screens September 30, followed by an American premiere on October 8.