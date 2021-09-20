Here's How Woody Harrelson Really Feels About The Possibility Of Zombieland 3
It's Halloween season again, and that can only mean one thing — it's time to consume as many horror movies as humanly possible as we lead up to Halloween itself. And there's no shortage of horror movie monsters to fixate on: vampires, poltergeists, and, perhaps most popular of all, zombies.
Ever since George Romero unleashed "Night of the Living Dead in 1968," his take on the shambling undead has continued to hold a fascination over audiences across the globe. Whether the zombies exist to speak to some kind of societal ill or if they're just there to growl about eating brains while their victims scream, people just can't get enough. Zombies are so popular that a show like "The Walking Dead" can, after an already lengthy, initial comic book run, not only have a current, eleven-year run but spawn multiple spin-offs.
But zombies are for more than just drama, they've also managed to be a source for funny films, too. While "Shaun of the Dead" mastered the art of the zom rom-com in the U.K., in the United States we found our own zombie comedy: "Zombieland." The 2009 film which features a group of travelers teaching each other the rules of zombie survival managed to spawn a sequel a decade later in the form of "Zombieland: Double Tap."
And where there are two movies, people will hope for a trilogy. One of the films' stars Woody Harrelson recently weighed in on whether or not we'll ever see his character Tallahassee team up with Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) ever again.
Maybe we'll get more Zombieland in 2029!
While speaking about his upcoming superhero film "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Harrelson was asked about the possibility of a "Zombieland 3." "I haven't heard anything about it from many of the creative elements," Harrelson told Screen Rant. "I would love to do it because I just love those guys. That whole group is really... That's a singularly wonderful, fun, amazingly funny group of people. So what I'm saying is I'm open to it."
What are the odds for a third "Zombieland"? Well, from a box office perspective, the movies do well. "Zombieland" made $102 million off a $23 million budget and "Zombieland: Double Tap" earned $122 million from a $42 million budget. And while that's far from enormous figures, it's clear that someone at Sony Pictures believes in the property since they brought it back to life a decade after the first film.
"Zombieland: Double Tap" ends with Columbus and Wichita planning to finally get married and both Tallahassee and Little Rock are still alive, kicking, and part of the team. "Double Tap" also introduced the idea of evolving zombies in the form of what the team dubs "T-800" zombies. In short, it's entirely possible that 10 years from the second film, we may see a third "Zombieland" featuring the family that our team winds up raising in the interim — think of it as a John Updike "Rabbit is Rich" story, but with zombies. In the meantime, Woody Harrelson can be seen in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" beginning October 1.