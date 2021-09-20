The Devastating Death Of Friday Star Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson, an actor best known for his roles in "House Party," "Menace II Society," and "Friday," died on September 20, 2021 at the age of 56. He's survived by his children and wife. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of death.

His rep, LyNea Bell, released the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter following the devastating news: "We lost an icon. He will be greatly missed. We are praying for all those that were touched by his comedy, acting, but most of all his life. We are especially praying for his beloved wife, children, siblings and manager. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss."

With his roles in some of the most iconic comedies of the last several decades, as well as his stand-up routine, Johnson made countless people laugh over the years. Upon news of his death, fans swarmed social media to share their memories and grief, and we'd like to do the same.