The Unexpected Way Adam Driver Got Involved At The 2021 Emmys

Adam Driver got his start on television, and earned numerous fans years before he became a "Star Wars" bad guy, so it's probably not a huge surprise that his name popped up during the 2021 telecast of the Emmy Awards. However, the way it happened was quite unexpected — because Driver wasn't mentioned for his breakthrough role on HBO's "Girls," or even for his memorable skits on "Saturday Night Live," but rather, in relation to a long-running joke by John Oliver.

During the Emmys, Oliver's late night show "Last Week Tonight" took home the award for outstanding writing for a variety series, and as the writing team went up to the stage, writer Chrissy Shackelford dedicated her win to the real Kylo Ren himself, proclaiming "Finally, we would like to dedicate this award to Adam Driver. He knows what he did, and we know what we'd like him to do."

What's the reason for this namedrop, though? While frequent viewers of "Last Week Tonight" are probably still laughing — the actor's namedrop is, if anything, a show of loyalty to the fans who've stuck with the program so long — other Emmy viewers were likely left scratching their heads.