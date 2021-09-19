The Norm Macdonald Emmys Tribute That Infuriated Twitter

On September 14, we learned famed comedian Norm Macdonald died at age 61 from cancer. News of Macdonald's death was a shock to fellow comedians, the Hollywood community in general, and longtime fans of the sharp-tongued funnyman. Because the beloved stand-up's death occurred so near to Sunday's 2021 Emmys show, it wasn't too much of a surprise that his name came up in a warm tribute from two of his peers. Macdonald was, after all, best known for his work in television, including his five-year run in the '90s on "Saturday Night Live" (via IMDb).

About halfway through the evening, John Oliver and Lorne Michaels, the latter of whom is Macdonald's former "SNL" boss, took the opportunity to remember Macdonald in a loving tribute (via Variety). While accepting the Emmy for outstanding variety talk series, Oliver remarked, "I do want to say, this is an award for late-night comedy. No one was funnier in the last 20 years than Norm Macdonald on late-night comedy." Then, as he accepted the award for outstanding variety sketch series, Michaels shared his own thoughts: "'Weekend Update' has been part of 'SNL' for 46 seasons. And here, I'd like to pay tribute to one of the best we ever had, Norm Macdonald."

While Oliver's words about the late comedian were touching, Michaels' comments sparked a heated reaction from viewers on Twitter.