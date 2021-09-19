The Role You Totally Forgot This Emmy-Winning Ted Lasso Star Played On Game Of Thrones

As Septa Unella, Hannah Waddingham bore little resemblance to her character on "Ted Lasso." Forever-clad in modest gray garbs that covered all but her relentlessly dour facial features, the sadistic Faith of the Seven septa didn't speak much, but might well have been the only character in "Game of Thrones" history to garner sympathy for the (equally sadistic) Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). But in addition to having to breathe life into a character hatable enough to stack-up against audiences' zealous dislike of Queen Cersei, Waddingham had to navigate some truly traumatic scenes along with her co-star and friend.

In a recent video chat for Entertainment Weekly, Headey and Waddingham spoke at-length about working together on Season 5 of the epic fantasy series, and about that infamous "wineboarding" torture scene. (You know, the one where Cersei, as revenge for Unella putting her through the equally infamous Walk of Shame, waterboards the septa with wine). As Waddingham recalled, "People are always quite shocked that...there was nothing CGI'd." Regarding the difficulty of a scene like that, the actor explained that while both she and Headey were "quite uncomfortable about it," she never felt her life was actually in danger, "so you just get on with it and do it. It made wicked telly."

It did indeed made "wicked telly," but it was her turn as the formidable Rebecca Welton — in a show that, truly, could not be less comparable to "Game of Thrones" — that finally earned her the recognition she deserved.