The Jay And Silent Bob Halloween Crossover We Never Got To See

According to ScreenCrush, Smith's new book tells the story of a "Halloween" crossover that never was. During the production of "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," Dimension chairman Bob Weinstein suggested a movie in which Jay and Silent Bob would encounter a variety of monsters. According to Smith, Weinstein saw numerous parallels between Jay and Silent Bob and legendary comedians Bud Abbott and Lou Costello. Since Abbott and Costello had done crossover movies with Universal Monsters characters such as Frankenstein, Weinstein thought Jay and Silent Bob should have a similar film.

Since Dimension couldn't use the Universal Monsters due to copyrights, Weinstein suggested using characters such as Pinhead, Michael Myers, and the children from "Hellraiser," "Halloween," and "Children of the Corn." Writes Smith, "Bob wanted me to write a movie where Jay and Silent Bob meet all these monsters."

The reason it didn't end up getting made is that Smith was approaching a new phase of his career, one in which he wished to leave behind the puerile sensibilities that had brought him to the forefront of auteur cinema in favor of "the business of serious filmmaking." He would go on to direct "Jersey Girl," a box-office flop that reached admirably for the more mature elements of drama but was panned by critics as "sentimental hokum," even though some, like Roger Ebert, gave it much more favorable coverage.

Kevin Smith returned to his comedy roots with films like "Zack and Miri Make a Porno," and reprised his role as Silent Bob alongside Jason Mewes in future films, but we'll never know what could have been in that "Halloween" crossover. Few things sound as delightful as the prospect of Jay saying, "Snoochie booches," to Mike Myers.