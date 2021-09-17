Guilty Party: Check Out The First Trailer For Kate Beckinsale's Paramount Comedy Series

This might just be the perfect reason to sign up for a Paramount+ subscription.

Taking its cue from the contemporary popularity of the true crime genre, "Guilty Party" is a dark comedy about a women who's (possibly) wrongfully convicted for murdering her husband, and the well-meaning journalist who wants to exonerate her — if she can get out of her own way first. Kate Beckinsale plays the lead, reporter Beth Burgess, while first-timer Jules Latimer plays Toni, the woman behind bars. They're joined by Geoff Stults, Tiya Sircar, Alanna Ubach, Laurie Davidson, Madeleine Arthur, and Andre Hyland. The show is written by former "Dead to Me" writer Rebecca Addelman and directed by Trent O'Donnell (via Deadline).

"Guilty Party" will premiere on October 14 on the streaming network. But today, Paramount+ released a trailer for the show, giving us a good idea of what to expect. Check out a full breakdown below.