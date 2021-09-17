Nicolas Cage Dropped News About His Future And Fans Are Losing It

Apparently, Nicolas Cage is ready to rage on the big screen for as long as he's got breath in his lungs. The actor admitted as much in the EW interview, stating acting is a sort of life tonic for him, "To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it. I'm healthier when I'm working, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that. So I'm never going to retire."

Cage's fans are indeed taking to social media with memes and gifs and all manner of kind words to celebrate the fact that we'll be flush with rage-Caged content for the foreseeable future. User FarhanTheEnthusiast was among the first to Tweet their enthusiasm, posting simply "King" in response to the Cage news.

Twitterer @Idontlikebac0nB soon followed with, "Good, all his movies are bangers."

And @PattyBest continued to heap love on the actor by adding, "He's a king and I will never get tired of seeing him."

There were, of course, a few pragmatic responses, with user Spooky Alsikkan posting, "That's how he makes a living so not surprising lol," and others offering snappy quips about Cage's infamous financial troubles (via CNBC).

And while it's impossible to judge how much cheek might be behind their post, u/@VERSBUCK added, "This feels like a threat."

Still, the consensus is that the film-loving community could not be happier Cage will keep working as long as he's able.