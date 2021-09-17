Nicolas Cage Dropped News About His Future And Fans Are Losing It
It would be impossible to summarize the career of Mr. Nicolas Cage in a single word. But if there's one word in the English language that comes close to doing as much, it might be "rage." The actor has, after all, become well known for taking a major swing-for-the-fences approach to his craft over the years. While that hasn't always resulted in show-stopping performances, it has almost always resulted in interesting ones. And even as the actor continues to earn raves for his internalized work in this year's "Pig," he's already busting loose again with another wild turn in Sion Sono's gonzo actioner "Prisoners of the Ghostland."
Cage has naturally been hard on the promotion trail for his new film, and in the course of a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, Cage teased that, after a torrid decade of non-stop work, he might be taking some well-earned downtime after wrapping his current projects. That news prompted his interviewer to broach the subject of the actor potentially retiring from the movie business somewhere down the road.
Thankfully, Cage assured one and all he has no plans to step away from acting anytime soon. "No, no, no. No, no," he said. "That can't happen."
Nicolas Cage is gonna rage on the big screen as long as he possibly can
Apparently, Nicolas Cage is ready to rage on the big screen for as long as he's got breath in his lungs. The actor admitted as much in the EW interview, stating acting is a sort of life tonic for him, "To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it. I'm healthier when I'm working, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that. So I'm never going to retire."
Cage's fans are indeed taking to social media with memes and gifs and all manner of kind words to celebrate the fact that we'll be flush with rage-Caged content for the foreseeable future. User FarhanTheEnthusiast was among the first to Tweet their enthusiasm, posting simply "King" in response to the Cage news.
Twitterer @Idontlikebac0nB soon followed with, "Good, all his movies are bangers."
And @PattyBest continued to heap love on the actor by adding, "He's a king and I will never get tired of seeing him."
There were, of course, a few pragmatic responses, with user Spooky Alsikkan posting, "That's how he makes a living so not surprising lol," and others offering snappy quips about Cage's infamous financial troubles (via CNBC).
And while it's impossible to judge how much cheek might be behind their post, u/@VERSBUCK added, "This feels like a threat."
Still, the consensus is that the film-loving community could not be happier Cage will keep working as long as he's able.