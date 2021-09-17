The Humans: Watch The First Trailer For The Star-Studded Family Drama

After releasing some of the most striking films of the last decade, A24 has quickly gained a reputation for being one of the most reliable studios in Hollywood right now. From "Moonlight, '"Hereditary," and "Midsommar," to more recent hits like "Minari" and "The Green Knight," there's no shortage of stunning A24 films for audiences everywhere to enjoy. With that in mind, one of the production company's most interesting upcoming releases is "The Humans," a drama based on the one-act play of the same name by Stephen Karam, who also wrote and directed the film adaptation.

"The Humans" is set in a pre-war duplex in New York City and follows the Blake family as its members gather to spend Thanksgiving together. As the night goes on, tensions rise, secrets come out, and the film's central apartment somehow grows increasingly creepy and eerie. Although it's described as a domestic drama, reviewers who saw the film during its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival dubbed it "a surprisingly scary horror movie disguised as a family drama," which should have A24 fans all the more excited to see it when it's released this November.

The first trailer for "The Humans" is now available to watch online — offering us our first look at the compelling new drama.