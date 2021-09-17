The Humans: Watch The First Trailer For The Star-Studded Family Drama
After releasing some of the most striking films of the last decade, A24 has quickly gained a reputation for being one of the most reliable studios in Hollywood right now. From "Moonlight, '"Hereditary," and "Midsommar," to more recent hits like "Minari" and "The Green Knight," there's no shortage of stunning A24 films for audiences everywhere to enjoy. With that in mind, one of the production company's most interesting upcoming releases is "The Humans," a drama based on the one-act play of the same name by Stephen Karam, who also wrote and directed the film adaptation.
"The Humans" is set in a pre-war duplex in New York City and follows the Blake family as its members gather to spend Thanksgiving together. As the night goes on, tensions rise, secrets come out, and the film's central apartment somehow grows increasingly creepy and eerie. Although it's described as a domestic drama, reviewers who saw the film during its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival dubbed it "a surprisingly scary horror movie disguised as a family drama," which should have A24 fans all the more excited to see it when it's released this November.
The first trailer for "The Humans" is now available to watch online — offering us our first look at the compelling new drama.
The Humans boasts an all-star cast
The trailer for "The Humans" gives us just a glimpse of the small yet talented group of actors who make up its ensemble. The film centers around a young couple named Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and her boyfriend Richard (Steven Yeun), who host Brigid's family for the holiday. Erik Blake (Richard Jenkins) is the patriarch of the Blake family, and his wife Deirdre is played by actress Jayne Houdyshell, who originated the role in the stage production. Brigid's sister Aimee (Amy Schumer) and their grandmother Momo (June Squibb), who has Alzheimer's disease, are also present for the Thanksgiving dinner.
"The Humans" received positive reviews following its premiere at TIFF. Saffron Maeve of Little White Lies called it "a slight but stirring chamber piece about a working-class family convening for Thanksgiving dinner in post-9/11 Manhattan," while Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair praised Karam's directorial work on the film, calling it "one that captures all the tense, rattling mood of his stage horror while giving it a new, decidedly cinematic shape."
You'll get to see all the drama in "The Humans" unfold when it's released in theaters and on Showtime on November 24.