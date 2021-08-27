Cobra Kai Fans Just Got The Best News Ever Ahead Of Season 4

"Karate Kid" sequel series "Cobra Kai" is currently in the midst of a run as a Netflix original series, but the path to its joining Netflix's catalogue of original content was anything but straightforward. The first two seasons of "Cobra Kai" aired not on Netflix, but YouTube. When YouTube pivoted away from producing original TV, "Cobra Kai" became the object of a bidding war between most major streaming sites, as well as one traditional TV network in AMC. Ultimately Netflix won out, meaning that from Season 3 forward, "Cobra Kai" became a Netflix production.

Season 1 of "Cobra Kai" chronicles the efforts of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to revive the titular Cobra Kai karate dojo. In the original "Karate Kid" film, Johnny is protagonist Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio)'s high school bully. Not only is Johnny bad-tempered, but he's adept at karate, under the tutelage of vicious Vietnam veteran John Kreese (Martin Kove). However, in "Cobra Kai" Johnny attempts to rebrand the Cobra Kai style of karate in a new, slightly softer light.

In Season 2, an adult Daniel sees fit to bring back Miyagi-Do, the school of karate previously pioneered by Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Meanwhile, after returning in Season 2 and continuing into Season 3, the villainous John Kreese attempts to retake Cobra Kai and mold it into something more closely resembling his dojo from years prior.

"Cobra Kai" is returning soon for its fourth season. In advance of the Season 4 premiere, Netflix has dropped even more good "Cobra Kai" news: a fifth season is already on its way. Here's what the streaming service had to say about this exciting development.