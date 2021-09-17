Exclusive Clip: Get A Sneak Peek At The SurrealEstate Season Finale
Whether you're a "Schitt's Creek" diehard or a fan of horror, there's plenty to love in this new Canadian drama — which happens to feature two denizens of everyone's favorite fictional small town.
In July of 2021, "SurrealEstate" started its first season on CTV's dedicated Sci-Fi channel — as well as the Stateside counterpart, SyFy, and Hulu — introducing audiences to a brand new story about a booming real estate business that deals in... well, unusual lodgings. "SurrealEstate" stars Tim Rozon, who fans might remember as the enigmatic Mutt from "Schitt's Creek," and though Rozon's character Luke Roman also resides in a sleepy Canadian town, it couldn't be more different from Schitt's Creek. As the head of the Roman Agency, Luke investigates houses that appear to be haunted and tried to rehab them so that they can eventually make sure the house sells. "Schitt's Creek" star Sarah Levy, sister to creator Dan and daughter of fellow star Eugene, also appears in "SurrealEstate" as Susan Ireland, an agent who works alongside Luke.
The Season 1 finale of "SurrealEstate" airs on CTV's Sci-Fi and SyFy on Friday, September 17, and Looper was lucky enough to snag a super-brief look at the episode. Here's an exclusive glimpse of the season finale of "Surreal Estate."
The Season 1 finale of SurrealEstate promises plenty of scares
Throughout Season 1, the Roman Agency's main goal has been to clear the mysterious Donovan House of spirits at the request of Megan Donovan (Tenille Reed), who desperately wants to move out but is unable to find a buyer for her haunted home. The final episode, entitled "The House Always Wins," clearly focuses on this house, but it also brings back a figure from someone's past.
In this exclusive clip, Roman agent Zooey L'Enfant (Savannah Basley) walks up to the house, unable to enter, when she's suddenly surprised by a ghostly, terrifying face slammed against the door as if he's being attacked. As it turns out, this face — who immediately warns Zooey to stay away from the house — belongs to Kyle, Zooey's true love who died after a struggle with addiction. Zooey has discussed Kyle on the show before, but his appearance definitely indicates that the Season 1 finale of "SurrealEstate" has plenty of tricks up its sleeve.
The Season 1 finale of "SurrealEstate" will definitely contain plenty of spooks and scares when it airs on September 17 — so get ready to get to the bottom of the Donovan House's mysteries.