Exclusive Clip: Get A Sneak Peek At The SurrealEstate Season Finale

Whether you're a "Schitt's Creek" diehard or a fan of horror, there's plenty to love in this new Canadian drama — which happens to feature two denizens of everyone's favorite fictional small town.

In July of 2021, "SurrealEstate" started its first season on CTV's dedicated Sci-Fi channel — as well as the Stateside counterpart, SyFy, and Hulu — introducing audiences to a brand new story about a booming real estate business that deals in... well, unusual lodgings. "SurrealEstate" stars Tim Rozon, who fans might remember as the enigmatic Mutt from "Schitt's Creek," and though Rozon's character Luke Roman also resides in a sleepy Canadian town, it couldn't be more different from Schitt's Creek. As the head of the Roman Agency, Luke investigates houses that appear to be haunted and tried to rehab them so that they can eventually make sure the house sells. "Schitt's Creek" star Sarah Levy, sister to creator Dan and daughter of fellow star Eugene, also appears in "SurrealEstate" as Susan Ireland, an agent who works alongside Luke.

The Season 1 finale of "SurrealEstate" airs on CTV's Sci-Fi and SyFy on Friday, September 17, and Looper was lucky enough to snag a super-brief look at the episode. Here's an exclusive glimpse of the season finale of "Surreal Estate."