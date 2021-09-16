Needle In A Timestack: Watch The Trailer For Orlando Bloom And Leslie Odom Jr.'s Sci-Fi Brain Bender
Films that deal with time, whether they're depicting traveling through it or not, always carry a universal appeal. After all, while there are a lot of reasons why stories about time travel hit as hard as they do, certainly one of the biggest is that, in reality, time is an unstoppable force pushing everyone forward whether we want to keep moving or not. As a result, time travel stories are usually about what might have been or what could be. By extension, they are also often an effort to escape the complex reality of the present.
Just recently Warner Bros. released the Hugh Jackman-led film, "Reminiscence." Written and directed by Lisa Joy, the film deals with loss through a science fiction lens, and features technology that allows one to delve into a person's mind and relive their own memories. The upcoming Leslie Odom Jr. and Orlando Bloom-led film "Needle in a Timestack" boasts a somewhat similar story, though, the new film imagines a world where not only is time travel possible, but so is the ability to alter past events.
Now, the film's first trailer has finally arrived online — offering viewers a taste of what they can expect from its story and central sci-fi adventure.
Can love last forever when time travel is involved?
Nothing fuels regret quite like love lost does. But if you could go back in time and not just relive those moments with the ones you love most, but also change them so that your love can persist, would you do it? That's the question that seems to be at the heart of "Needle in a Timestack," which centers on Nick (Leslie Odom Jr) and Janine (Cynthia Erivo), a married couple who find their lives uprooted when Janine's ex-husband (Orlando Bloom) uses time travel to try and destroy their relationship. The situation leaves Nick with the unenviable task of having to travel back in time himself to try and reverse the damage, all while his memories of Janine continue to disappear.
"Love is drawn in the form of a circle of forever," says Janine in the trailer. "Always and all ways." It would seem that "Needle in a Timestack" is setting out to test that very theory and ask: Is love is truly immutable and forever, or can our lives and relationships be rewritten? If they can, what would be the consequences of making such revisions? Unfortunately, audiences will have to wait until "Needle in a Timestack" hits theaters in just a few short weeks to find out its answers to these questions.
The film is based on Robert Silverberg's short story of the same name, which has been adapted for the big screen by "12 Years a Slave" writer John Ridley. It is set to debut in select theaters and on-demand on October 15.