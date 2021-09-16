Needle In A Timestack: Watch The Trailer For Orlando Bloom And Leslie Odom Jr.'s Sci-Fi Brain Bender

Films that deal with time, whether they're depicting traveling through it or not, always carry a universal appeal. After all, while there are a lot of reasons why stories about time travel hit as hard as they do, certainly one of the biggest is that, in reality, time is an unstoppable force pushing everyone forward whether we want to keep moving or not. As a result, time travel stories are usually about what might have been or what could be. By extension, they are also often an effort to escape the complex reality of the present.

Just recently Warner Bros. released the Hugh Jackman-led film, "Reminiscence." Written and directed by Lisa Joy, the film deals with loss through a science fiction lens, and features technology that allows one to delve into a person's mind and relive their own memories. The upcoming Leslie Odom Jr. and Orlando Bloom-led film "Needle in a Timestack" boasts a somewhat similar story, though, the new film imagines a world where not only is time travel possible, but so is the ability to alter past events.

Now, the film's first trailer has finally arrived online — offering viewers a taste of what they can expect from its story and central sci-fi adventure.