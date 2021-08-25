Director Lisa Joy Dishes On Reminiscence's Mind-Bending Ending — Exclusive

At the end of "Reminiscence," Mae is dead and Nick Bannister agrees to spend the rest of his life reliving his memories of being in love and happy with Mae. As he remains locked in his fantasy, he is watched over by his former business partner Watts (Thandiwe Newton). The first thing we wanted to know from Lisa Joy was whether or not that was always her intended ending.

"Yeah, that was always the ending for me," Joy revealed. "I consider it to be a dual happy ending. The idea of Watts being able to surmount her demons and her shame and move forward, of course, that is a beautiful and classic arc, and she brings it to life with such warmth and humanity. And I wanted that because that's so important. That kind of stoicism is so important in life, to be able to pick yourself back up and just keep marching forward, especially if you're a woman."

Joy said the characters' ending struck a chord with her. "The idea of Bannister and Mae and what happens to them as being a happy ending, for me, it's like ... And this really struck me when I was talking to my mother-in-law during COVID," Joy explained. "She was all alone, living in this little house for like two years and she's widowed. So she was really all alone and you can Zoom her as much as you want, but it's terrible. We would talk about memories and about things that we did together. And she would talk about my husband when he was a little boy."

For Joy, sometimes the happiest endings don't exist in the future, but the past. "To be able to live in that happiness, I mean, I would wish it on a lot of people," Joy said. "I would wish it on a lot of people who are suffering, who are suffering with depression or loneliness or grief. Sometimes you just want to hit the off button just to survive that moment, and to go back into memory and remember the things that were beautiful and the things that you cherish. I think that's a completely lovely way to also have a happy ending."

"Reminiscence" is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max now.