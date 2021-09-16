The Real Reason Toy Story 2 Almost Never Happened

Released in the fall of 1995, expectations were undoubtedly tempered for "Toy Story." The film was, after all, the first feature-length offering to be fully computer-animated. Despite boasting the star power of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, not to mention backing from Walt Disney Pictures, "Toy Story" was also just the first film from a then-unproven animation firm called Pixar Studios. Once it hit theaters, though, "Toy Story" became a legitimate cultural phenomenon, ranking among 1995's box office champs (per Box Office Mojo). And in the years since, it's remained one of the best-loved animated films ever produced.

Even despite the runaway success of "Toy Story," expectations were apparently much lower for its sequel. In fact, it was initially designated for a straight-to-DVD release before Disney and Pixar bosses opted to shuffle it into theaters (per Mental Floss). Upon its release in 1999, "Toy Story 2" proved every bit as beloved as its predecessor, with some fans of the franchise, now four films strong, hailing it as the best of the bunch (per Vox). But according to co-founder of Pixar Ed Catmull, the release of "Toy Story 2" almost never happened, and the film's fully-digital creative process nearly proved to be its undoing.