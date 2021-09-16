Where Is Artie Lange Now?

It's no accident that you haven't heard from Artie Lange in a while. As The New York Post article delves into, the comedian has spent much of the past few years focusing on his drug and alcohol recovery. His most recent career stint can be found in a single 2020 podcast episode for "Letters to Artie." The premise of the show was for Lange to discuss his road to recovery and answer fan emails. However, Lange pulled the plug on the project when he became concerned about how it would affect his mental health, which could further send him back to drugs (via Dark Comedy News).

The last time the actor/comedian went in-depth with his struggles was in a November 2020 interview with Nick Di Paolo. He revealed, "I took it down a couple of notches. I came back, and I've stayed clean and sober; that's like a full-time job. I go to meetings on Zoom. In the summertime, they had some AA meetings outdoors that I attended. Gotta work the program."

Artie Lange's health takes precedence over everything else. Hopefully, he comes back in the future to make us all laugh once again.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).