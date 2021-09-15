Steve-O Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Jackass Stunts Too Violent To Air

In the "Truth or Dab" interview, Steve-O mentions a stunt called "box downstairs," which involved Johnny Knoxville telling his counterparts to stuff him into a big box surrounded by pillows and duct tape it securely shut. After that, they pushed him down a flight of concrete stairs. Steve-O did not, however, explain how many ribs were broken that day.

Then there was another stunt where Knoxville shot himself with a six-shooter. Don't worry — he put on a bulletproof vest first. According to Steve-O, the cameramen on set wanted "nothing to do" with Knoxville's antics that day. That sounds like a reasonable reaction, not just for their own safety from ricocheting bullets, but to try and hopefully discourage the actor from performing a stunt that could threaten his life. To the surprise of no one, Knoxville went through with it anyway.

Lastly, there was the "hit by a car" scene. It's honestly a little curious that the network edited this one out, seeing as it's one of the most common Hollywood stunts we see in film and television today. But if we had to venture a guess, it might have had something to do with the lack of precautions that Knoxville took to protect himself. In the stunt, Knoxville is hit by a car and thrust through the windshield. He told his castmates that he assumed he would be safe because he put on an extra pair of jeans before heading out to the set.

We can't wait to see what insane stunts the older-but-definitely-not-wiser MTV veterans pulled together for "Jackass Forever."