NCIS Fans Weigh In On When They Think The Show Declined

With every long-running television show, there comes the inevitable risk of decline. For some shows, it takes years before the quality dips, while others go bad early and then, with luck, recover down the line. It seems the longer a show stays on the air, the more likely that decline will happen at some point — which is why the creative forces behind some shows opt to end their series while they're still on top (see "Breaking Bad," for example).

Now, as "NCIS" enters its 19th season — making the franchise flagship one of the longest-running dramas in TV history — fans are contemplating when the CBS hit began its own decline, or if that moment is still to come. After all, the NCIS team has already investigated and solved over 400 episodes' worth of naval crime, and the show's beloved lead actor Mark Harmon has reduced his role ahead of possibly leaving the show in Season 20.

Perhaps that's the inspiration for a recent Reddit thread that asks, "When do you think NCIS declined?" The question has resonated with the huge "NCIS" fan base, resulting in a multitude of responses and opinions about exactly when, or if, the series jumped the shark.