This Surprising Star Is Set To Host HBO Max's Harry Potter Quiz Show

Potterheads, get ready: Something new and exciting this way comes.

It's hard to believe, but 20 years have passed since "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" premiered in theaters. (Feeling old yet?) In celebration of the anniversary, a four-part quiz competition is coming to television. "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" will be simulcast on Warner Bros.-owned channels Cartoon Network and TBS later this year, followed by its streaming premiere on HBO Max, as reported by Wizarding World Digital.

The quiz show will be testing contestants to determine who is truly the biggest "Harry Potter" fan, and audiences will get to play along at home. Featuring some yet-to-be-revealed guest surprises, the series will culminate with the naming of a House Cup champion, in official "Harry Potter" fashion.

Warner Bros. has finally announced its "Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" host, and we can't think of anyone more fitting to crown the Harry Potter trivia champion.