This Surprising Star Is Set To Host HBO Max's Harry Potter Quiz Show
Potterheads, get ready: Something new and exciting this way comes.
It's hard to believe, but 20 years have passed since "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" premiered in theaters. (Feeling old yet?) In celebration of the anniversary, a four-part quiz competition is coming to television. "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" will be simulcast on Warner Bros.-owned channels Cartoon Network and TBS later this year, followed by its streaming premiere on HBO Max, as reported by Wizarding World Digital.
The quiz show will be testing contestants to determine who is truly the biggest "Harry Potter" fan, and audiences will get to play along at home. Featuring some yet-to-be-revealed guest surprises, the series will culminate with the naming of a House Cup champion, in official "Harry Potter" fashion.
Warner Bros. has finally announced its "Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" host, and we can't think of anyone more fitting to crown the Harry Potter trivia champion.
Dame Helen Mirren will be hosting Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
Wizarding World Digitial, a partnership between Warner Bros. and Pottermore, has shared that none other than Dame Helen Mirren will be hosting "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses."
The "Harry Potter" films are a cornucopia of elite British actors, featuring the likes of Alan Rickman, Dame Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Kenneth Branagh, Helena Bonham Carter, and Emma Thompson. Mirren, however, never joined the magical franchise — until now. "I knew someday I'd get a Harry Potter role, and I'm so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration," she said. "The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world" (via Wizarding World Digital).
Though she'll be lending the world of "Harry Potter" her hosting talents rather than acting ones, we're still enormously excited to see the famed actress appear in the four-part television event. No release date for the show has been announced yet, but we'll certainly be using our Time Turners to speed up to the premiere — whenever that may be.