Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Gets A New Teaser, Release Date

The 1990s were a legendary time for self-aware horror, especially when it comes to teens getting brutalized. Wes Craven set the tone with "Scream," but movies like "The Faculty" and "Disturbing Behavior" were a big part of the trend, too. And, of course, there was also the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" franchise based on the Lois Duncan novel, which pitted a group of teens against a killer out for revenge after they accidentally committed vehicular manslaughter.

While there hasn't been a film set in that world since 2006's "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer," horror movies (and slashers in particular) are finding popularity again. "Scream" had its own TV series recently, which is being followed up by a brand new feature film, and, likewise, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is also getting a new spin courtesy of Amazon.

The new series has a very similar premise to the film franchise. Like the movies, the new story focuses on a group of teens being attacked a year after their graduation, where they had covered up a fatal car wreck. Since this is an ongoing series, the focus is not only on the teens themselves but also on their unraveling of the mysteries of their own secrets and the secrets of their town itself.

We now have the first trailer and release announcement to give us a better sense of the story "I Know What You Did Last Summer" will tell.