The Pirates Of The Caribbean Cameo You Missed In Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Freddy Krueger has been haunting the dreams of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" viewers for decades since the slasher flick made its debut in the mid-1980s. The serial killer spirit uses his gloved hand, decked out with metal blades, to prey on his victims in their dreams, which leads to their real-life deaths. The franchise is massive, raking in millions in profits while spawning several sequels and spin-offs for horror buffs to enjoy.
And even though the first "A Nightmare on Elm Street" was released multiple decades ago, it's still a popularly revisited film series every Halloween season. Countless people have donned the iconic Freddy Krueger getup as a creepy costume. But considering the expansiveness of the series, there are undoubtedly a few hidden gems that get overlooked or forgotten by even the most die-hard horror fans. And that includes cameos from A-list actors who have starred in blockbusters like "Pirates of the Caribbean."
Johnny Depp returned to A Nightmare On Elm Street years after his debut
Johnny Depp has clearly had a prolific film career: He's the face of major films including "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Edward Scissorhands," and, of course, "Pirates of the Caribbean." But if you take a walk down memory lane courtesy of his IMDb page, you'll discover his film debut came in none other than Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street." And while it was a short and sweet appearance, it was clearly an important one, and he eventually took the time to make a cameo in a later "Nightmare" film.
In the franchise's sixth film, "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare," Depp makes a hilarious but brief return to the series that started it all for him. In a short scene, Depp is seen in the film's rendition of a "This is your brain on drugs" commercial where he does the age-old egg crack stunt, likening a frying egg to a brain "frying" on illicit substances. However, Freddy Krueger appears out of nowhere to smack him in the face with a frying pan, all while Spencer (Breckin Meyer) is watching and getting high on marijuana. To make it even better, Depp wasn't credited with his own name but with the pseudonym Oprah Noodlemantra, making his cameo even more of a surprise treat.