The Pirates Of The Caribbean Cameo You Missed In Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

Johnny Depp has clearly had a prolific film career: He's the face of major films including "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Edward Scissorhands," and, of course, "Pirates of the Caribbean." But if you take a walk down memory lane courtesy of his IMDb page, you'll discover his film debut came in none other than Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street." And while it was a short and sweet appearance, it was clearly an important one, and he eventually took the time to make a cameo in a later "Nightmare" film.

In the franchise's sixth film, "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare," Depp makes a hilarious but brief return to the series that started it all for him. In a short scene, Depp is seen in the film's rendition of a "This is your brain on drugs" commercial where he does the age-old egg crack stunt, likening a frying egg to a brain "frying" on illicit substances. However, Freddy Krueger appears out of nowhere to smack him in the face with a frying pan, all while Spencer (Breckin Meyer) is watching and getting high on marijuana. To make it even better, Depp wasn't credited with his own name but with the pseudonym Oprah Noodlemantra, making his cameo even more of a surprise treat.