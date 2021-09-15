Does What If...? Confirm Two Absolute Points In Time?

"What If...?" is one of the most ambitious projects taken on by Marvel Studios thus far. The series reexamines the MCU as we know it by altering different moments, which results in entirely different storylines. In Episode 4 ("What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?"), the Ancient One explains to Doctor Strange that Christine's death is an Absolute Point in time.

No matter what Stephen does, he cannot stop Christine from dying. Using the Eye of Agamatto, he travels back in time repeatedly to change events of the past to save her, but to no avail. He can never change this Absolute Point in time, and we learn that Christine will always die. In "Doctor Strange," Christine is alive and well, and it's the destruction of Stephen's hands that causes him to seek answers for healing at the Kamar-Taj. These are two different universes where these events happen separately and are unrelated. However, some other events in "What If...?" have caused us to wonder if the series confirms two different Absolute Points in time within the MCU.