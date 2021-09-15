Adam Sandler Reacts To Norm Macdonald's Death

The devastating death of comedy legend Norm Macdonald on September 14, 2021 sent shockwaves through the entertainment landscape. The 61-year-old's death was a complete surprise to many, because as Macdonald's friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told Deadline, the comedian decided to focus on what he loved most, and chose to keep his health issues to himself because he didn't want them to affect his image.

"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra explained Macdonald's decision to keep his cancer diagnosis secret. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

While Macdonald certainly succeeded in his mission to keep the world in the dark about his health struggles, the news of his death caught the world by complete surprise. Many celebrities have reacted to Macdonald's heartbreaking death, and now, Adam Sandler has joined their ranks. This is how Sandler remembered Norm Macdonald.