This Look At The Amazon Blumhouse Movie Bingo Hell Is Totally Wild
Amazon Prime's horror anthology from renowned production company Blumhouse has released a first look at the next entry in its "Welcome to Blumhouse" series, with a brand new trailer for "Bingo Hell."
In the new trailer, viewers get a glimpse at a group of seniors whose simple routine of bingo games and hair salon appointments is quickly upended by the arrival of a sleazy figure known as Mr. Big (Richard Brake). The story centers around Lupita (Adriana Barraza) and Delores (L. Scott Caldwell) as they push back against the corrosive influence of Mr. Bigs' casino-style bingo hall, via Variety. The trailer shows that the film deals with themes such as greed, gentrification, and aging, as the senior citizens take matters — and a shotgun — into their own hands to save their barrio community of Oak Springs.
While some of those angles might sound a little tame for a Blumhouse film, the trailer reveals a story bathed in bright neon lights and gooey effects that should live up to the pioneering horror production company pedigree. In addition, the film's focus on a group of older characters who fight back against an overwhelming new presence in their neighborhood fits in with the second half of the "Welcome to Blumhouse" anthology's stories, which feature characters who push back against "institutional horrors and personal phobias," per The Hollywood Reporter.
Bingo Hell will help kick off the second half of the "Welcome to Blumhouse" series
In the same manner as the first four films in "Welcome to Blumhouse" were released on Amazon Prime in 2020, the final four of the anthology will be released in two double feature blocks separated by a week. "Bingo Hell" and "Black as Night" will premiere on October 1, while "Madres" and "The Manor" will follow on October 8, per Bloody Disgusting.
The "Welcome to Blumhouse" films are connected by specific themes, such as the focus on elderly characters in "Bingo Hell" and "The Manor," which fans also got a first look at recently, as well as by a commitment to diversity in the cast and crew. When the anthology was introduced, there was an emphasis on finding "female and emerging directors" to lead the projects, per Entertainment Weekly. As a part of that effort, "Bingo Hell" is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero, a Mexican-Canadian filmmaker.
While fans will just have to see how "Bingo Hell" fares when it makes it to Amazon Prime on October 1, there's no question that arriving under the Blumhouse name is a prestigious entry point. One of the first films the company produced was the groundbreaking "Paranormal Activity," and the company has since helped bring to life equally important horror touchstones such as Jordan Peele's "Get Out" and "The Purge."