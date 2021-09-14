This Look At The Amazon Blumhouse Movie Bingo Hell Is Totally Wild

Amazon Prime's horror anthology from renowned production company Blumhouse has released a first look at the next entry in its "Welcome to Blumhouse" series, with a brand new trailer for "Bingo Hell."

In the new trailer, viewers get a glimpse at a group of seniors whose simple routine of bingo games and hair salon appointments is quickly upended by the arrival of a sleazy figure known as Mr. Big (Richard Brake). The story centers around Lupita (Adriana Barraza) and Delores (L. Scott Caldwell) as they push back against the corrosive influence of Mr. Bigs' casino-style bingo hall, via Variety. The trailer shows that the film deals with themes such as greed, gentrification, and aging, as the senior citizens take matters — and a shotgun — into their own hands to save their barrio community of Oak Springs.

While some of those angles might sound a little tame for a Blumhouse film, the trailer reveals a story bathed in bright neon lights and gooey effects that should live up to the pioneering horror production company pedigree. In addition, the film's focus on a group of older characters who fight back against an overwhelming new presence in their neighborhood fits in with the second half of the "Welcome to Blumhouse" anthology's stories, which feature characters who push back against "institutional horrors and personal phobias," per The Hollywood Reporter.