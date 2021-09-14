Get Your First Look At Amazon Blumhouse Movie The Manor

Blumhouse has become synonymous with horror in the 21st century. The production company began cranking out films in 2006, but people began to stand up and take notice with a little movie from 2009 called "Paranormal Activity." The found-footage flick not only caught on with audiences, spawning an entire franchise in the process, but it also gave Blumhouse the leeway to pursue many other horror projects of all different sub-genres.

The company went on to produce some of the most influential and significant horror movies of the modern age, such as "Insidious," "Get Out," and "Us." Blumhouse doesn't appear to have any plans on slowing down any time soon, as evidenced from the full docket of movies coming out over the next few years. One project you'll want to keep an eye on is the gothic film "The Manor," directed by Axelle Carolyn and starring screen legend Barbara Hershey.

The film's slated for an October 8 release date exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. With less than a month until it comes out, we have our best look yet at the picture, and it looks to be an engrossing tale of horror.