Director Andy Serkis Confirms What We Suspected All Along About That Spider-Man And Venom Crossover

While it didn't exactly receive the warmest response from critics back when it released (per Rotten Tomatoes), "Venom" was something of a smash hit at the box office, grossing $856 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo). Naturally enough, this led to Sony greenlighting a sequel in the form of the perennially upcoming "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which will finally give fans the live-action version of Carnage (Woody Harrelson) that they have presumably been waiting for. It also brought about a change in directors, with Andy Serkis replacing Ruben Fleischer, who directed the first "Venom."

While "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is certainly upping the ante by bringing in new characters like Carnage, the question remains: When will viewers get to see Tom Hardy's Venom and Tom Holland's Spider-Man interact on screen? Fleischer previously teased that a crossover between the two characters was all but certain, but there hasn't been much in the way of actual information on that front. Even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has teased that Spider-Man is the only superhero that possesses "the superpower to cross cinematic universes."

Now, however, Serkis himself has weighed in on the potential for a Venom and Spider-Man crossover, and his take is exactly what we've suspected all along.