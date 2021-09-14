What Is The Key At The End Of Locke & Key's Season 2 Trailer?

Netflix's "Locke & Key" has been another solid hit for the streaming service, enough to lock in third season renewal before Season 2 even hits the air (via Deadline). However, Season 2's release date is rapidly approaching, and fans are hungry for more information about the upcoming episodes.

For anyone who hasn't taken the dive into the world of "Locke & Key," the story revolves around three children in the Locke family, Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Tyler (Connor Jessup), who move with their mother, Nina (Darby Stanchfield) to Keyhouse. There they discover the mysterious keys from the show's title, each of which has its own unique set of magical abilities. Of course, they also find an evil entity trying to control the power of the keys for its own nefarious ends: Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira).

While there's plenty of family and demonic drama to keep the series moving forward, one of the real pleasures of "Locke & Key" is discovering the different abilities of the magic keys. The reveal of a new key in the teaser trailer has prompted speculation about what kind of power might appear on the show next.

Here is what fans think the key at the end of the Season 2 trailer for "Locke & Key" might be.