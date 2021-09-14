What Is The Key At The End Of Locke & Key's Season 2 Trailer?
Netflix's "Locke & Key" has been another solid hit for the streaming service, enough to lock in third season renewal before Season 2 even hits the air (via Deadline). However, Season 2's release date is rapidly approaching, and fans are hungry for more information about the upcoming episodes.
For anyone who hasn't taken the dive into the world of "Locke & Key," the story revolves around three children in the Locke family, Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Tyler (Connor Jessup), who move with their mother, Nina (Darby Stanchfield) to Keyhouse. There they discover the mysterious keys from the show's title, each of which has its own unique set of magical abilities. Of course, they also find an evil entity trying to control the power of the keys for its own nefarious ends: Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira).
While there's plenty of family and demonic drama to keep the series moving forward, one of the real pleasures of "Locke & Key" is discovering the different abilities of the magic keys. The reveal of a new key in the teaser trailer has prompted speculation about what kind of power might appear on the show next.
Here is what fans think the key at the end of the Season 2 trailer for "Locke & Key" might be.
Fans think that the new key in the Season 2 trailer might be the Bitey Key or Animal Key
The trailer shows all sorts of key power-related action that fans were introduced to in Season 1, before switching to a sequence that seems to depict the forging of a new key. Viewers see Gabe (Griffin Gluck) don steampunk-style goggles as he pours molten metal into a cast. He soon digs out a key from a pile of ashes, revealing an ominous skull-shaped key.
Fans on Reddit tried to decipher what this key might be, with some reaching back to the graphic novel of the same name that served as source material for "Locke & Key." Redditor /u/PetraVenkman noted that while the keys didn't resemble anything from the comics, "I'm hoping it's Netflix's play on the Bitey Key or the Animal Key. I'd love to see either of those on screen."
If this is the case, fans might see the Bitey Key grant access to a door made of teeth, which consumes anyone who enters it. Alternatively, the Animal Key opens the Animal Door, which allows humans who pass through it to transform into an animal avatar.
Others on Reddit noted that this scene of key creation is something of a deviation from the original story, in the same vein as the show's move away from the horror genre, which may mean that fans should be ready for all new powers. Viewers will know for sure when Season 2 premieres in its entirety on Netflix this October.