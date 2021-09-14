Norm Macdonald's Career Left The Actor With A Massive Net Worth At His Death

Much to the shock and sadness of his fans, actor and comedian Norm Macdonald died from cancer at the age of 61, as reported by Deadline. Right away, fans and other celebrities began posting to social media, reacting to the loss.

Known for his deadpan style of humor, Macdonald made a name for himself during his time on "Saturday Night Live," where he was a cast member for five years. On "SNL," his time hosting the "Weekend Update" was especially memorable, where he was consistently responsible for some of the funniest moments on the show — as is evident in one of the many video compilations that can be found on YouTube.

"SNL" was only the beginning for Macdonald, as he went on to have a long and lucrative career until his death. This career resulted in a massive net worth for the actor, one reflective of his many years in the business. So, for those curious, how much exactly was Macdonald worth?