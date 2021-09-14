Only Murders In The Building Fans Just Got Amazing News

What self-respecting true-crime podcast calls it quits after investigating just one murder?

Hulu has announced that its breakout hit comedy "Only Murders in the Building" has been renewed for a second season, blurring the line between parodying a genre and jumping feet first into it. So what can we expect from Season 2? Currently, Steve Martin's reclusive actor Charles and Martin Short's failing Broadway producer Oliver mistrust Selena Gomez's Mabel and her connection to the murder victim Tim (Julian Cihi). The announcement from Hulu certainly makes it seem as though their relationship will survive the remaining episodes and forward into Season 2.

President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals Craig Erwich is excited about the successful series, saying, "The audience's response to the delightful blend of mystery, humor, and emotion in the show has been overwhelming and we can't wait to follow this unlikely trio on their next adventure."

But what will that adventure be? Will there be more murders, or more buildings, or both? Will Sting return, or will a new celebrity cameo come to replace him as the building's King of Pain? President of 20th Television Karey Burke noted that "there will be more murders in the building –– which is great news for everyone, except perhaps the residents of the Arconia."

There is currently no release date for Season 2. The rest of "Only Murders in the Building's" first season will be released weekly on Hulu on Tuesdays through October 19.