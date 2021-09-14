Locke And Key Fans Just Got Amazing News About Season 2

Netflix and supernatural drama go very well together, and as such, it's hardly a surprise that the first season of the streaming platform's live action adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's "Locke & Key" is chilling in all the right ways. The show's unique premise of a series of hidden keys that give their wielders mysterious powers that often border on body horror is an absolute winner, and the Locke children's struggle to find the keys before the demonic Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) is as captivating as fantasy drama gets.

"Locke & Key" Season 1 ended with a whole host of cliffhangers, and Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode Locke (Jackson Robert Scott) are heading toward Season 2 on a playing field that's seriously skewed to favor Dodge. She has dealt with her single biggest potential troublemaker, Ellie (Sherri Saum), and since the Lockes think Dodge has been defeated, she has ample time to hatch further plots ... one of which will almost certainly involve the fact that unbeknown to anyone, she's actually been influencing Kinsey as Gabe (Griffin Gluck) all along.

That's a ton of trouble for Season 2 to deal with, so is it any wonder that viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how things pan out? Fortunately, "Locke & Key" fans just got amazing news about Season 2.