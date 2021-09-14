Locke And Key Fans Just Got Amazing News About Season 2
Netflix and supernatural drama go very well together, and as such, it's hardly a surprise that the first season of the streaming platform's live action adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's "Locke & Key" is chilling in all the right ways. The show's unique premise of a series of hidden keys that give their wielders mysterious powers that often border on body horror is an absolute winner, and the Locke children's struggle to find the keys before the demonic Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) is as captivating as fantasy drama gets.
"Locke & Key" Season 1 ended with a whole host of cliffhangers, and Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode Locke (Jackson Robert Scott) are heading toward Season 2 on a playing field that's seriously skewed to favor Dodge. She has dealt with her single biggest potential troublemaker, Ellie (Sherri Saum), and since the Lockes think Dodge has been defeated, she has ample time to hatch further plots ... one of which will almost certainly involve the fact that unbeknown to anyone, she's actually been influencing Kinsey as Gabe (Griffin Gluck) all along.
That's a ton of trouble for Season 2 to deal with, so is it any wonder that viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how things pan out? Fortunately, "Locke & Key" fans just got amazing news about Season 2.
A new teaser trailer reveals the premiere date for Locke & Key Season 2
"Locke & Key" Season 2 is not only coming — it's almost here. A brand new teaser trailer offers exciting new glimpses on the show's increasingly frantic future, and even more importantly, reveals the exact day you'll get to watch how the Locke siblings deal with Dodge's looming threat. The sophomore season of the supernatural show will premiere on Netflix on October 22.
The teaser trailer opens with Dodge using the Identity Key to shift from her Gabe disguise to her female form, as if to remind you of where the villain left things in Season 1. From that point on, we see multiple keys in use, a creepy labyrinth, and an even creepier giant spider. Most disturbingly, it appears that Kinsey is in full alliance with Gabe, unaware of his true nature. She wields the Crown of Shadows, and watches as Gabe appears to forge a brand new, presumably powerful key with a beastly appearance.
It's too early to tell just what all of this means, but fortunately, fans don't have to wait too long to get some answers.
