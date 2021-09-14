Elijah Wood Talks LOTR's 20th Anniversary And Reunion Plans - Exclusive

December 19, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the release of "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," the first of three movies from director Peter Jackson that adapted J.R.R. Tolkien's landmark fantasy novels. The "Lord of the Rings" trilogy was, to put it mildly, a gigantic risk for Jackson and the studio that backed him, New Line Cinema. Jackson filmed most of the following two movies — "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King" — at the same time as "Fellowship," with New Line investing a reported $270 million at the time. If "Fellowship" tanked at the box office, the maverick New Zealand filmmaker and the Hollywood studio would have had a disaster on their hands.

That wasn't the case, though, because "The Fellowship of the Ring" opened to more than $47 million at the North American box office in its first weekend, going on to earn $316 million domestically and $898 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). The success of "Fellowship" led to even bigger box office hauls for "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King," with the latter also sweeping up all 11 Oscars it was nominated for, including Best Picture. Along the way, all three films became a cinematic event beloved by generations and a singular telling of a story that many had thought unfilmable. Another reason for the trilogy's success was its near-perfect casting, as each actor in the vast ensemble definitively brought their fabled characters to life. Many of the cast have stayed close, as well.

With the 20th anniversary of "Fellowship" approaching, Elijah Wood told Looper in an exclusive interview, "I know we all want to celebrate together."